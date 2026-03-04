PHOTO
The OPEC secretariat has received updated oil output compensation plans from Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, and Oman, the organisation said on Wednesday.
The schedule received from the four members covered the period from last month until June of this year to make up for producing above their targets. At a meeting on Sunday, OPEC+ agreed a modest oil output boost of 206,000 barrels per day for April, just as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran's retaliation disrupted oil flows from key members of the producer group in the Middle East.
The majority of the compensation cuts need to be delivered by Kazakhstan, followed by Iraq, the UAE and Oman.
(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)