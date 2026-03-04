The ⁠OPEC secretariat has received updated ‌oil output compensation plans from Iraq, the ​United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, and Oman, the ​organisation said on Wednesday.

The ​schedule received from the four members covered the period from ⁠last month until June of this year to make up for producing above their targets. At a ​meeting ‌on Sunday, ⁠OPEC+ agreed ⁠a modest oil output boost of 206,000 ​barrels per day ‌for April, just as ⁠the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran's retaliation disrupted oil flows from key members of the producer group in the Middle East.

The majority of the compensation cuts need to be delivered by ‌Kazakhstan, followed by Iraq, the UAE ⁠and Oman.

(Reporting by Anjana ⁠Anil ​in ​Bengaluru Editing ‌by ⁠Tomasz ​Janowski)