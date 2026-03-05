Further to the announcement by QatarEnergy to stop production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products, QatarEnergy has declared Force Majeure to its affected buyers.

QatarEnergy said the company values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information.

Force majeure is a common contractual clause freeing parties from liability or obligation when an extraordinary, uncontrollable event — such as war, riot, crime, epidemic, or a natural disaster — prevents performance. It translates from French as "superior force" and covers unforeseen circumstances that make fulfilling a contract impossible or illegal.

Earlier, on March 2, the energy major said due to military attacks on QatarEnergy’s operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City, it has ceased production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products.

Meanwhile, the company also announced stopping the production of some downstream products in Qatar, including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminium and other products due to the closure of the LNG plants - TradeArabia News Service.

