Egypt - Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir toured Alexandria to review progress on the rehabilitation and modernisation of the historic Raml Tram, a flagship national project aimed at upgrading urban mobility and easing traffic congestion across the coastal city.

The 13.2-kilometre line, comprising 24 stations, including 5.7 km at grade, 7.3 km elevated, and 276 metres underground, extends westward from Victoria Station through key districts such as San Stefano, Gianaclis, Al-Wizara, Roushdy, Mostafa Kamel, Sidi Gaber, Sporting, Al-Ibrahimiya, and Raml.

Once completed, the project will nearly triple the tram’s capacity from around 4,700 passengers per hour per direction to 13,800. Travel time will be reduced from 60 minutes to 35 minutes, operational speeds will increase to 70 km/h, and headways will be cut from nine minutes to just three.

Al-Wazir stressed that the rehabilitation preserves the tram’s historic character while upgrading it to meet modern standards of safety and efficiency. The scheme includes advanced signalling systems to ease congestion at major intersections and retains existing passenger congregation points.

He added that the project incorporates environmental and social dimensions, notably through reduced emissions and noise pollution by relying on clean electric power, as well as the creation of both direct and indirect employment opportunities during construction and operation.

The minister also reviewed progress on the supply of 30 new tram units from Hyundai Rotem, which includes spare parts and maintenance support for eight years. In parallel, authorities have implemented an alternative transport plan during service suspensions, deploying 206 vehicles across three main corridors with peak headways of three to five minutes.

Alexandria Governor Ayman Atiya described the rehabilitation as the second cornerstone of the city’s comprehensive urban transport modernisation strategy, combining heritage conservation with state-of-the-art smart mobility systems. He highlighted the project’s impact in doubling capacity, significantly reducing journey times, and improving comfort and safety standards for commuters.

Atiya affirmed the governorate’s commitment to resolving on-the-ground challenges along the tram corridor to ensure adherence to the implementation timetable, while safeguarding Tram Raml’s status as both a historic landmark and a vital urban transport artery.

The line was temporarily suspended between Victoria and Mostafa Kamel stations from 1 to 10 February 2026 to assess the efficiency of alternative services. A partial suspension began on 11 February for approximately six weeks, with a full suspension scheduled from 1 April to allow completion of the rehabilitation works.

The upgraded Tram Raml line is expected to reshape urban mobility in Alexandria by offering a faster, safer and more environmentally sustainable transport option. It will also provide direct links to the Cairo-Alexandria Railway at Sidi Gaber Station and connect with the Alexandria Metro at both Sidi Gaber and Victoria stations, supporting integrated, green public transport across the city.

