The Board of Director pof Salik Company PJSC, Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator, on Wednewsday proposed a total dividend of AED890.3 million to be paid during H1 2026 (equivalent to 11.8712 fils per share).

This comprises a cash dividend of AED782.5 million, representing a 100 percent payout of H2 2025 net profit (a 33.4 percent YoY increase compared to cash dividends declared for FY 2024), as well as a proposed special dividend of AED107.8 million.

This brings the company’s total dividends for 2025 to more than AED1,661.2 million, compared with about 1,164.5 million for 2024.

The company's total revenue for FY 2025 increased 35.1 percent YoY to AED3,096.9 million, supported by a 26.3 percent YoY increase in Q4 2025 revenue.

EBITDA increased by 35.8 percent in FY 2025, to AED 2,143.9 million, delivering a favorable margin of 69.2 percent.

Net profit before tax increased by 33.4 percent to AED1,707.0 million supported by YoY strong revenue growth and continued cost. Meanwhile, net profit for the period increased 33.4 percent to AED1,553.4 million.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Salik, commented:

“FY 2025 was a year in which Salik went above and beyond in delivering against its strategic priorities, achieving meaningful strategic progress alongside a strong set of financial results, reflecting the resilience of our business model and our ability to deliver sustainable growth, driven by high operational efficiency and a clear strategic vision.

He said: We generated a 35.1% increase in revenue, driven by the successful introduction of two new toll gates, the effective implementation of variable pricing, and continued growth in total chargeable trips across our network. This performance underscores the effectiveness of our strategy in maximizing returns, enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening shareholder value, while highlighting the sustained positive momentum across all areas of our business.

His Excellency added: The growth in chargeable trips during 2025 also reflects Dubai’s continued economic expansion, alongside increasing population, commercial activity, and tourism. Salik continues to play a key role within the smart mobility ecosystem through a flexible and scalable operating model that supports the Emirate’s long-term plans.

He added: We continued to advance Salik’s long-term strategy by expanding ancillary revenue streams through new partnerships, reflecting the strength of our platform and the value Salik’s solutions provide to the business models of our strategic and expansion-focused partners. At the same time, we remained focused on strengthening our balance sheet and maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and our dividend policy. Throughout FY 2025, we have also made tangible progress against our ESG agenda, reinforcing Salik’s role in enabling sustainable and smart mobility solutions aligned with Dubai’s long-term vision.

Al Tayer reaffirmed Salik’s commitment to driving continued innovation and strengthening operational efficiency, further reinforcing its position as a Company delivering strong financial performance and sustainable value to its shareholders, in alignment with Dubai’s ambition to become a global hub for an advanced economy and smart infrastructure.”