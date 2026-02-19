Doha, Qatar: Qatar Navigation (“Milaha”) held its Annual Ordinary General Assembly Meeting virtually via “Zoom”, yesterday, at the Company’s headquarters, during which the Shareholders approved the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting agenda, including the company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting ratified all items on its agenda including the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute a cash dividend of 45% of the nominal share value, equivalent to QR0.45 per share. The Ordinary General Assembly also approved appointing KPMG as Auditors for the year 2026.

Addressing the meeting, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani, Chairman of Milaha’s Board of Directors, presented an overview of the Company’s activities and consolidated financial results, noting that Milaha reported a net profit of QR1.271bn in 2025, compared to QR1.122bn for the same period in 2024.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Board of Directors commented that Milaha’s strategy is firmly focused on strengthening its position as a leading maritime and logistics group through disciplined growth, long-term value creation, and operational resilience. He emphasized the company’s continued investment in strategic assets, fleet modernisation, and integrated service capabilities, enabling Milaha to respond effectively to evolving market demands. He also highlighted the importance of sustainability, strong governance, and human capital as core enablers of sustainable performance, reaffirming Milaha’s role as a trusted national partner contributing to Qatar’s economic development and the realization of Qatar National Vision 2030.

We would like to draw attention to Milaha’s Shareholders that the dividend distribution will be through EDAA Company.

The company will provide full support services to ensure that Shareholders can efficiently collect and manage their earned dividends.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

