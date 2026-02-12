Abu Dhabi – United Arab Bank (UAB) registered a 45% annual increase in net profit after tax to AED 437.85 million in 2025 from AED 300.96 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to AED 0.18 in 2025 compared to AED 0.15 in the previous year, according to the income statement.

Customer deposits and Islamic client deposits surged to AED 17.80 billion in 2025 from AED 13.57 billion in 2024.

Meanwhile, the bank’s total assets grew by 26% to AED 26.99 billion as of 31 December 2025 when compared with AED 21.46 billion at the end of 2024.

UAB recorded interest income amounting to AED 1.12 billion in 2025, signaling a year-on-year (YoY) rise from AED 1.07 billion.

In 2025, the bank strengthened its capital position by raising AED 1.03 billion through a fully subscribed rights issue.

In addition, UAB concluded an AED 1 billion senior unsecured dual-tranche term loan facility in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, enhancing funding flexibility and supporting future growth ambitions.

Meanwhile, the board members of the bank recommend a cash dividend equivalent to 25% of net profits for 2025.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman of UAB, said: “It [2025] proved to be a transformative period for UAB, reinforced by decisive strategic initiatives and robust financial performance. Operationally, the bank delivered solid profitability, supported by disciplined execution, prudent risk management, and enhanced operating leverage.”

Al Qassimi noted: “During the year, the bank successfully raised AED 1.03 billion in capital through a rights issue, increasing paid-up capital by approximately 50%, representing one of the largest rights issues executed in 2025 in terms of new capital raised relative to existing capital. This milestone materially strengthened the bank’s capital base and positioned it strategically to pursue sustainable growth opportunities with confidence.”

From his part, Shirish Bhide, UAB CEO, said: “We made meaningful advances in our digital transformation journey, by launching our fully revamped mobile banking app, forming strategic fintech partnerships to enable AI-powered personal banking experiences, and enhancements to our digital onboarding journeys and supply chain finance capabilities.”

The CEO noted: “These initiatives reinforce our commitment to delivering secure, convenient, and modern banking solutions that enhance customer experience and operational leverage and resilience.”

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, the listed lender UAB logged net profits after tax worth AED 315.56 million.

