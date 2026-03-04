TAQA Arabia announced its financial results for 2025, reporting strong operational and financial performance across its diversified portfolio, as per an emailed press release.

The group recorded revenues of EGP 25.6 billion, marking a 35% year-on-year (YoY) increase, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 23.1% to EGP 2.475.6 million.

Net profit grew 50% YoY to reach EGP 1.053 million, marking the first time the group has surpassed the EGP 1 billion net profit threshold.

TAQA Arabia’s consolidated revenues for 2025 reached EGP 25.6 billion, supported by a diversified business model spanning petroleum, gas, power, and water activities.

The growth reflects the group’s strategy to scale its four core operating arms locally, while regional expansion continues to deliver results and strengthen TAQA Arabia’s footprint across five countries in addition to its domestic market.

The Petroleum division remained the largest contributor to consolidated revenues during the year, generating EGP 15.715 million, representing 49.6% YoY growth and accounting for about 61% of total group revenues.

The performance was driven by an 8% increase in sales volumes, the highest growth rate recorded over the past four years.

The increase was supported by enhanced logistics capabilities following the commissioning of the new Alexandria terminal, the addition of three new stations, and the impact of multiple price adjustments implemented during 2025.

The power division also recorded solid growth, with revenues reaching EGP 4.230.3 million, up 19.8% YoY. The increase was supported by price adjustments implemented in 2024 and higher volumes.

TAQA Arabia’s small- and medium-scale renewable arm reported a 10% increase in volumes due to the full-year contribution of projects commissioned in 2024, while power distribution consumption grew 5% amid rising demand.

The distribution business continued to benefit from earlier diversification efforts, serving a wide mix of tourism, industrial, and commercial clients.

The gas division delivered revenues of EGP 5.476 million, representing 12.8% YoY growth.

The increase was supported by improved performance across the domestic gas platform, including a 7% rise in compressed natural gas (CNG) volumes driven by the addition of four new stations during 2025 and the full-year operational impact of five stations commissioned in 2024.

Gas distribution revenues also increased due to a rise in industrial connections and stronger sales across the Hurghada network. Regional gas operations also contributed positively to performance.

Africa CNG expanded its footprint with two new stations commissioned in 2025, one in Tanzania and another in Mozambique.

Meanwhile, the group’s Saudi Arabia operations completed their first full year of activity, recording strong growth in operating profit, with EBITDA increasing by about 200%.

The water division recorded the fastest growth within the group’s portfolio, with revenues reaching EGP 171.5 million, reflecting a 230% YoY increase.

During the year, the division reached an average operating capacity of about 33,000 cubic meters per day as desalination projects continued to expand and ramp up.

The performance highlights the water segment as an increasingly visible contributor to consolidated revenues and reinforces the strategic rationale behind the group’s expansion into desalination.

Operational improvements also played a role, as newly commissioned assets such as fuel and CNG stations, photovoltaic power projects, expanded gas distribution networks, and desalination operations continued to ramp up and improve utilization rates.

The year also saw several strategic and operational developments across TAQA Arabia’s business segments.

In Saudi Arabia, TAQA Arabia completed its first full year of operations, delivering profit growth of about 600% YoY and building strong operational momentum supported by a solid backlog.

The company was also qualified for gas concessions in a competitive landscape alongside leading global energy players, reflecting recognition of its technical and operational capabilities.

Across African markets, the company continued expanding its CNG footprint while entering the wholesale segment.

The move leverages TAQA Arabia’s reliability and equipment capabilities, supporting higher volumes and creating a platform for future scale and profitability.

Beyond its core operations, TAQA Arabia is also advancing several strategic growth platforms.

In Tanzania, the company is progressing its liquefied natural gas initiative to strengthen its integrated gas offering and expand energy solutions in underserved markets.

The group is also expanding into financial services through digital platforms.

Leveraging its reach to more than 8 million individuals, TAQA Arabia has established TAQA for Financial Investments as a holding company to support the launch of a consumer finance business.

Its cashless fleet management and fuel services platform Waqooud is already deployed across more than 500 fuel stations.

TAQA Arabia is also progressing the Golden Triangle project, an integrated initiative that combines the capabilities of four TAQA business arms under a public-private partnership framework.

The project introduces a one-stop-shop operating model designed to provide integrated services to clients.

In petroleum logistics, the group is evaluating the development of an additional terminal, with Cairo and Upper Egypt under consideration, aimed at enhancing logistics capacity, geographic coverage, and service efficiency to support growing demand.

Looking ahead, TAQA Arabia is pursuing selective regional expansion opportunities.

The company is assessing potential entry into markets including Iraq, Libya, and Jordan, where demand for reliable energy and utility infrastructure continues to grow.

