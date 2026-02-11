Arab Finance: The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) and Cairo Governorate signed an addendum to their framework agreement for the Al-Zawya Al-Hamra development project, with EGP 11.5 million in new funding under the Urban Upgrading and Employment Promotion Program in unplanned areas of Cairo and Giza, as per a statement.

The program is financed by the European Union (EU) through a delegated grant to the French Development Agency (AFD).

The new addendum will expand funding for upgrading the Chest Diseases Center in Al-Zawya Al-Hamra, improving access roads to the facility, and renovating and developing the Child Care Center in the same district.

MSMEDA's CEO Basel Rahmy said the contract extension continues coordination with Cairo Governorate to complete the Urban Upgrading Program, which focuses on improving infrastructure and service delivery in areas most in need.

He noted that the program supports better living standards while enabling the economic activity of small and medium-sized enterprises operating in these districts, in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

He also highlighted the role of the Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation in facilitating access to international development funding.

During the current phase of the additional grant, the agency has already financed labor-intensive infrastructure projects worth EGP 43 million in Al-Zawya Al-Hamra and Ezbet Khairallah, generating about 16,000 workdays for informal workers and improving conditions for nearly 100,000 residents.