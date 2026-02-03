Arab Finance: Serenity for Investment & Real Estate Management has launched operations as Egypt’s first specialized developer focused on the development and management of memorial gardens, unveiling its inaugural project, “Serene,” as per an emailed press release.

Serene is being developed on a 58-feddan plot in its first phase, in partnership with the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD).

The project is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2026.

It aims to redefine the concept of cemeteries in Egypt by introducing a well-organized, dignified, and contemporary model that complies fully with Islamic regulations and customs, while aligning with modern urban planning standards.

Serene is designed as an integrated memorial garden, incorporating a mosque, designated parking areas, landscaped green spaces, and a comprehensive 24/7 security system to ensure privacy.

It will also include a specialized administrative body responsible for preparing burial units and facilitating visits, addressing the practical needs of Egyptian families, the company said.

The location was selected within the New Capital along the Suez Road to ensure ease of access, organized traffic flow, and strong infrastructure. Serenity said the project aims to provide civilized solutions at prices competitive with the local market.

Designed by Laithy Architects, the project focuses on creating an atmosphere of serenity, streamlining burial and visitation procedures, and ensuring smooth traffic circulation while respecting the sacred nature of the site.