Arab Finance: Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reviewed an updated version of the State Ownership Policy Document during a high-level government meeting, as part of ongoing efforts to expand private sector participation in the national economy, as per a statement.

Madbouly said the update follows an evaluation of the policy’s implementation and its impact on private sector engagement.

He emphasized that the government is working to further position the private sector as a key partner in driving sustainable economic growth, creating job opportunities, and strengthening Egypt’s competitiveness at both regional and international levels.

During the session, Osama El-Gohary, Assistant to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC), presented a detailed report outlining progress on the second version of the document since October 2025.

The presentation covered the preparation and review process, the revised conceptual and structural framework, and proposed future directions.

El-Gohary noted that the updated version incorporates restructuring economic bodies as a core objective.

The document sets out a timeline for reforming entities that will remain under state ownership, with measures including integrating these entities into the state budget, eliminating preferential treatment, and clearly defining their commercial and non-commercial activities to enhance efficiency and financial sustainability.

The updated framework also introduces executive procedures for asset governance, alongside action plans to improve the business environment.

These include a package of tax, customs, regulatory, and digital reforms, as well as an institutional system to monitor implementation and assess the policy’s impact.

Madbouly directed that the second draft be presented to the Cabinet after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The document will then be opened for public discussion with investors and experts before finalizing its executive program.

The final version will subsequently be submitted to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for approval.