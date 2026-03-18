Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) will suspend trading from Thursday, March 19th, 2026, to Monday, March 23rd, 2026, in observance of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, as per a disclosure.

Trading is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, March 24th, 2026.

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the Egyptian government echoed the same sentiment previously.

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