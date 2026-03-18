Vision Hospitality, the group behind Irish pub brand McGettigan’s, has agreed to acquire hospitality platform Bla Bla Dubai for an undisclosed sum as it looks to expand its UAE entertainment portfolio.

Bla Bla Dubai, located at Jumeirah Beach Residence, is a day-to-night concept that integrates a beach club, restaurant, karaoke bar, rooftop bars and a nightclub. The venue will operate as Bla Bla by McGettigan’s.

Vision Hospitality said it will continue to invest in the venue through “strategic partnerships, curated programming and operational enhancements” to support the next phase of growth.

Following the acquisition, Vision’s portfolio of hospitality brands will include McGettigan’s venues globally, Goose & Gander, Coffee Box, among others.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com