Saudi Arabia’s ports authority is seeking to partner with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) for the development of Jeddah port and other infrastructure projects, the head of the Saudi body said on Sunday.

Sulaiman bin Khalid Al-Mazroua, President of the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI), expressed his desire to collaborate with the SCA in the construction of ferries and to utilise the authority’s specialised companies for dredging and quay works. The move comes as Saudi Arabia advances plans to upgrade Jeddah port and execute several major infrastructure developments.

The announcement followed a meeting between Al-Mazroua and SCA Chairperson Osama Rabiee on the sidelines of the International Maritime Transport and Logistics Conference (MARLOG). The two officials discussed a broad framework for future cooperation, including logistics services and the building of maritime units.

Al-Mazroua also confirmed that both Saudi ports and the Suez Canal are prepared for the return of major shipping lines to the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab once regional conditions stabilise. He expressed appreciation for the SCA’s efforts in maintaining the stability of global navigation in the region, noting that the cooperation reflects “the strength of bilateral relations and unity of goals” between the two nations.

Chairperson Rabiee stated that the SCA looks forward to expanding its partnership with Saudi Arabia into new fields, citing the evolution of maritime and logistical services in Egypt and the growing requirements of Saudi seaports.

Rabiee highlighted the success of previous joint efforts, specifically a modelling project for Saudi Arabia’s Ras Al-Khair port conducted by the SCA’s Maritime Simulation and Training Academy. The simulation prepared for the doubling of the port’s approach channel and received high praise from Saudi officials.

The SCA head also outlined recent progress in localising the maritime industry at Egyptian shipyards. He noted a significant shift over the past two years under the “Made in Egypt” initiative, which focuses on delivering international quality at competitive prices.

As part of the meeting, Rabiee invited the Saudi delegation to visit the Suez Canal pavilion at the International Maritime Exhibition (IME 2026) to view the authority’s latest maritime equipment and services.

