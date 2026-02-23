MAKKAH — The Third Saudi Expansion of the Grand Mosque continues to serve worshippers as one of the largest development projects in the mosque’s history.

According to the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the expansion spans approximately 1.214 million square meters and is equipped with a cooling capacity of 90,000 tons to maintain a comfortable atmosphere throughout the year.

The facilities include more than 25,000 carpets, 17,000 Zamzam water dispensers, 11,436 restrooms and ablution units, and 1,300 speakers to ensure clear sound coverage across all levels.

The expansion also features 458 drinking fountains, 428 escalators, 28 elevators, 80 doors, and 120 designated prayer areas, facilitating smooth movement and organized entry and exit across the ground, first, second, mezzanine and rooftop floors, particularly during peak seasons.

The authority said the expansion remains central to its operational plans, with field teams working around the clock to ensure full readiness of services and facilities.

It added that the integrated system combines technical, engineering and human resources to provide a secure and accessible environment, enabling worshippers to perform prayers in comfort and tranquility, while ongoing upgrades continue to enhance infrastructure, maintenance, cleanliness and guidance services.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).