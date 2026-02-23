The World Bank is aiming ​to provide Mozambique ⁠with $6 billion of mostly ‌concessional financing over the next five years, ​its director for Mozambique told reporters on Monday.

"We ​have a ​balance sheet of around $3 billion on the bank side, and ⁠we're hoping to mobilise another $3 billion. So that's a total of $6 billion on the bank side, ​which ‌is very concessional," ⁠said Fily ⁠Sissoko, World Bank division director for Mozambique, ​Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles ‌and Comoros.

The International ⁠Monetary Fund warned last week that the Southern African country is facing worsening debt dynamics.

While optimism surrounds the resumption of a major liquefied natural gas project and Mozambique's removal from the international ‌Financial Action Task Force's 'grey list', the ⁠IMF highlighted downside risks from ​the public debt burden, security challenges, natural disasters, and institutional fragility.

