ABUJA - Nigeria's ‌headline consumer inflation slowed slightly in February, ​to 15.06% year-on-year from 15.10% in January, the ​National Bureau ​of Statistics said on Monday.

It was the 11th consecutive monthly slowdown, ⁠though the declines were marginal in January and February.

The central bank, which resumed monetary policy easing ​with a ‌small interest ⁠rate cut ⁠last month, has said it expects inflation to ​continue falling.

Food inflation, ‌which has been ⁠the main driver of headline inflation in Africa's most populous country, picked up in February, to 12.12% year-on-year from 8.89% in January, the NBS said.

The agency recently adopted a revamped methodology, using a 12-month ‌reference period instead of a single ⁠month.

The central bank says ​the lagged transmission of previous monetary tightening, exchange rate stability and ​enhanced food supply ‌are helping bring down ⁠inflation.