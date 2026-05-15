Two Absa executives have been named among South Africa’s most influential leaders shaping the future of work, receiving the 2026 Future of Leadership Awards - an honour presented as part of the upcoming Future of Jobs Summit.

KG Bako, managing executive: talent management and transitions at Absa Group, has been named Talent Development Leader of the Year, while Tshepo Ncube, managing executive: sector coverage at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), has been honoured as Strategy Leader of the Year.

The awards recognise leaders who are redefining leadership through impact, innovation, and their ability to develop others in an era of rapid economic and workplace transformation.

The official award ceremony will take place on 28 May 2026, concluding the Future of Jobs Summit, a platform that convenes business and policy leaders through curated roundtables, leadership dialogues, and strategic collaborations focused on shaping the future of work.

This recognition comes at a pivotal moment for Africa, as organisations navigate shifting labour markets, digital transformation, and the need to unlock inclusive economic growth. Leaders who can connect global opportunity, develop future-ready talent, and reimagine the workplace are increasingly central to the continent’s progress.

KG Bako is recognised for her leadership in transforming how organisations attract, develop, and empower talent in a rapidly evolving world of work. At Absa, she leads initiatives that focus on adaptability, collaboration, and innovation, she is responsible for hybrid work models, employee wellbeing, and talent transformation.

KG Bako is recognised for her commitment in shaping workplaces where future generations can thrive in this rapidly evolving world of work. Her purpose driven leadership style and her passion for building organisations that enable growth, inclusion, and long term success has enabled her to lead meaningful initiatives at Absa that have had an impact on the employee value proposition. Her role extends well beyond the boundaries of the organisation, anchored not only in business performance, but in a broader responsibility around purpose for our country and the continent as a whole.

“Africa’s future will be shaped by how we invest in people and how we build skills, adaptability and resilience in a changing world,” said Bako. “This recognition reflects the work we are doing at Absa to create an environment where our people can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the continent’s growth.”

Tshepo Ncube has been recognised for her strategic leadership in strengthening Absa’s global connectivity and positioning Africa as a key player in the international economy.

With over two decades of experience, she leads initiatives that connect multinational clients across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia with pan-African opportunities by driving growth and expanding Absa’s global footprint.

“Africa is not just participating in the global economy, we are helping to shape it,” commented Ncube. “By connecting global capital to African opportunity, we can unlock sustainable growth and create long-term value for our clients and communities.”

Beyond her commercial impact, Tshepo is a passionate advocate for inclusive leadership and mentorship, championing initiatives such as Banking on Women and supporting the next generation of African leaders.

The Future of Leadership Awards bring together a network of leaders who are actively shaping Africa’s future through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to developing others.

Absa Group is proud to see its leaders recognised on a platform that honours measurable impact - reinforcing our commitment to shaping a future where African talent competes globally and leadership accelerates meaningful, inclusive progress.



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