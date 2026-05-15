LAGOS - Dangote Petroleum Refinery has filed a new lawsuit against ​Nigeria's attorney general ⁠in a bid to overturn fuel import licences ‌issued to marketers and the NNPC state oil firm, court documents ​seen by Reuters show. The case signals renewed tensions almost a year ​after Dangote withdrew ​an earlier lawsuit challenging similar licences. That case sought to nullify import permits issued to the Nigerian National ⁠Petroleum Company and several traders.

The new filing asks the Federal High Court in Lagos to set aside import permits issued or renewed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream ​Petroleum ‌Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), arguing they ⁠breach an ⁠earlier order to maintain the status quo.

NMDPRA did not immediately ​respond to a request for comment.

Regulators ‌and marketers have previously argued ⁠imports are needed to ensure adequate supply and prevent shortages.

Dangote said in the filing that the licences issued this month undermine its operations and contravene the law, which it argues allows imports only when domestic supply falls short.

Dangote ended the earlier lawsuit in July 2025 without explanation, leaving unresolved questions over competition and supply in ‌one of Africa's largest fuel markets.

Nigeria has long ⁠relied on petrol imports due to underperforming ​state refineries. Dangote’s $20 billion facility, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, was billed to end that dependence, but ​imports ‌have continued to cover supply gaps as the ⁠refinery ramps up output.