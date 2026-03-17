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Iran's oil production and exports continue without interruption, a spokesperson for the parliamentary energy commission said on Tuesday, adding that daily life is going on as usual on Kharg island.
Kharg island serves as Iran's main oil export hub, representing 90% of the OPEC member's oil shipments. Military assets on the island were struck by the U.S. last week.
The commission spokesperon, who is also a lawmaker and was quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, reiterated Iran's threat that any foreign attack on Kharg island would lead to "a greater humiliation than the Strait of Hormuz", where Tehran has prevented the passage of vessels it says are linked to the U.S., Israel and their allies.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)