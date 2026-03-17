Iran's oil production and exports ​continue ⁠without interruption, a spokesperson ‌for the parliamentary energy commission said on ​Tuesday, adding that daily life is ​going on as ​usual on Kharg island.

Kharg island serves as ⁠Iran's main oil export hub, representing 90% of the OPEC member's oil shipments. Military assets ​on ‌the island ⁠were ⁠struck by the U.S. last week.

The ​commission spokesperon, ‌who is also ⁠a lawmaker and was quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, reiterated Iran's threat that any foreign attack on Kharg island would lead to "a greater humiliation than ‌the Strait of Hormuz", where Tehran has ⁠prevented the passage ​of vessels it says are linked to the U.S., ​Israel and ‌their allies.

(Reporting by ⁠Dubai Newsroom; ​Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)