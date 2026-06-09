Kuwait's oil inventories have declined sharply as a ​result of ⁠two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) which ‌exported crude through the Strait of Hormuz with their ​AIS transponders switched off, according to a note ​from data provider Kpler ​on Tuesday.

This marked Kuwait's first major oil exports in over two months, Kpler ⁠said, as its exports have been curbed since Iran effectively closed the strait following the start of the Iran war on ​February 28.

* ‌Crude stockpiles ⁠at the ⁠Mina Al Ahmadi terminal fell by more than 7 ​million barrels between 29 ‌May and 4 June, ⁠Kpler said.

* Two VLCCs entered berths at Mina Al Ahmadi between late May and early June, data from Kpler showed.

* The tankers went dark by disabling their Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals for more than a week while loading and both had previously deactivated ‌their transponders in the Gulf of Oman, ⁠Kpler said.

* Kuwait in April ​had declared force majeure on shipments of crude oil and refined products after the ​blockade of ‌the Strait of Hormuz.

(Reporting by Seher ⁠Dareen in London; ​editing by Alex Lawler and Jason Neely)