Saudi Arabia's Roads General Authority (RGA), in collaboration with the National Center for Privatisation & Public-Private Partnership (NCP), has announced the list of qualified consortia and companies selected for the pioneering One-Stop Station (OSS) Project.

A key initiative for the modernisation of roadside services across the kingdom, the OSS project will help transform its expansive 73,600-km intercity road network with state-of-the-art service facilities.

A key public-private partnership project for Saudi Arabia, it will be implemented on a design-build-finance-operate-maintain (DBFOM) model, said RGA in a statement.

The qualified bidders include consortium of Al Ayuni Investment & Contracting and Al Jeri; IC İçtaş İnşaat’t, Algihaz Holding, Al-Drees; Tech-Trade Global, Al Habbas, Fuelax, Markabat, Naqleen; PetroMin and Red Sea Housing as well as two leading companies Asyad and Sasco, it stated.

According to RGA, the scope of work includes development of key facilities such as fuel stations, commercial zones, driver rest areas as well as customer parking zones and vehicle maintenance and hospitality services, all designed to enhance the travel experience for residents and visitors alike.

The initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 by fostering private sector innovation and improving infrastructure efficiency. It reflects the kingdom’s commitment to safer, more convenient travel along major highways, it added.

