In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Law No. (6) of 2026 on violations, penalties, and administrative measures in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Law aims to establish a clear and binding legal framework for government entities on administrative violations, penalties, and measures imposed for violations of Dubai’s laws. It also promotes transparency, fairness, accountability, and legality, and sets clear rules for imposing administrative penalties and measures in a manner that protects rights and freedoms, ensures the continuity of public services, and serves society's interests.

The Law further seeks to support the delivery of timely justice by regulating the imposition of administrative penalties and measures to prevent abuse or misuse of authority, raising awareness of the importance of compliance with legislation in Dubai, and enhancing deterrence against acts that threaten safety and security.

In addition, the Law sets out rules for defining administrative violations. Each violation must be specified in legislation issued by the competent authority and described clearly so that individuals understand their obligations. Violations are classified as minor, moderate, or serious to guide the selection of the appropriate administrative penalty.

Furthermore, the Law also sets rules for administrative measures to ensure proportionality, fairness, and transparency. Each measure must be specified by legislation from the competent authority and linked to a defined administrative violation.

The severity of the measure depends on the seriousness of the violation, its impact on public services and the public interest, aggravating or mitigating factors such as repetition, intent, negligence, and harm caused, and any early corrective actions taken by the offender.

Under the Law, a government entity may impose one or more of the following administrative measures on an offender: a warning to correct the situation, either before or after imposing a penalty; temporary closure of the violating establishment for up to six months; permanent closure of the establishment; cancellation or modification of licences, permits, or approvals issued to the person or establishment; or temporary or permanent suspension of all or part of projects, activities, or transactions directly related to the violation.

The Law sets rules for imposing and enforcing administrative penalties and measures, including the procedures government entities must follow to ensure fairness. Before publishing any administrative violation, the competent authority must obtain approval from its Director-General and coordinate in advance with the Government of Dubai Media Office.

The Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai issues the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this Law, including the procedures for publishing and announcing administrative violations. Any provisions of other laws that conflict with the new Law are annulled.

This Law is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.