RIYADH — The Roads General Authority (RGA) has affirmed the full preparedness of the Kingdom’s road network to serve citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as part of RGA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen regional connectivity and provide a safe and comfortable travel experience for all.

The RGA said these efforts reflect Saudi Arabia’s leading global position in the road network connectivity index and its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety across the national road network.

Saudi Arabia’s road infrastructure has witnessed significant development, the RGA emphasized, noting that the Kingdom’s road network, which extends more than 73,000 kilometers, has placed the Kingdom at the top of the index. This ongoing progress reflects an ambitious strategy aimed at developing an integrated road network that links various regions of the country with neighboring states, facilitating trade, tourism, and cross-border travel.

To ensure the continued quality and safety of roads, the RGA noted that road inspectors operate around the clock, carrying out regular road surveys, quality checks, and immediate responses to emergencies. Continuous field presence helps ensure quick responses to any challenges facing road users while maintaining smooth traffic flow.

The authority also highlighted the role of its 24-hour contact center, reachable at 938, which receives feedback and reports from road users outside urban areas. The center aims to address reports swiftly and efficiently, supporting ongoing improvements to road services.

A wide range of services is available along the roads to meet travelers’ needs, including fuel stations, rest areas, emergency maintenance services, and clear directional signs to facilitate navigation. The network also supports economic and commercial activities while strengthening social and cultural ties among GCC countries.

All these efforts enhance safety and readiness across the road network and support the objectives of the national roads sector program, the RGA said. Goals under the program include achieving sixth place globally in the Road Quality Index, reducing road fatalities to fewer than five per 100,000 people, and expanding road safety coverage in line with the International Road Assessment Program (iRAP) classification. They also focused on maintaining advanced service levels capable of meeting the network’s capacity, all as part of Saudi Arabia’s drive to strengthen its position as a global logistics hub.

