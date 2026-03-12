JEDDAH — Minister of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser launched the Logistics Corridors Program at the Jeddah Islamic Port. The program aimed to ensure the stability of trade routes with regional and global markets.

It includes providing additional operational corridors for receiving containers and goods diverted from the Kingdom's eastern ports as well as from the ports of other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The program launching was held during the minister's inspection of the handling operations and supply chain activities at the port. During the tour, he noted that the handling operations and supply chain activities are operating with high regularity and efficiency to receive containers and goods smoothly and reliably.

The minister stressed that Saudi Arabia possesses extensive experience in crisis management and dealing with geopolitical developments, enabling it to maintain the stability of trade and supply chains in the region.

Al-Jasser said that Saudi Arabia has activated alternative logistics corridors and responded swiftly to the current changes, noting the operational flexibility in movement between ports in the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea to ensure the smooth flow of trade. “Saudi Arabia possesses significant capacity in its Red Sea ports, which can handle more than 17 million containers annually, and these ports play a pivotal role in receiving containers diverted from the Gulf countries,” he said.

Al-Jasser pointed out that the government has worked to connect Red Sea ports to logistics routes extending to the Gulf countries, enhancing Saudi Arabia's ability to be a regional hub for transshipment and trade facilitation. He also confirmed that work has been intensified at the ports on the western coast of Saudi Arabia to increase their readiness. The minister also noted that Saudi airports are open to aircraft from neighboring countries, thus supporting transport and trade in the region.

The relevant Saudi authorities are working to provide secure corridors for local, regional, and international trade, particularly for Gulf goods passing through Saudi ports, in view of the current regional escalation.

