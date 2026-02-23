EDGE Group of the United Arab Emirates and Safran Electronics & Defence, an international high-technology group operating in the aviation, defence and space market, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore the development, production, and commercialisation of advanced air-to-ground weapon systems.

This first phase of engagement establishes the potential to build on Safran's existing systems, expand their range and performance, advance into surface-to-air missile development, and ultimately progress into the next generation of smart weapons.

By combining Safran’s world-class in propulsion and navigation systems with EDGE’s industrial scale and advanced technology portfolio, the partnership aims to deliver highly competitive, export-ready solutions for the global market, offering enhanced operational effectiveness to international customers.

The signing ceremony took place at EDGE Group headquarters in Abu Dhabi, and was formalised by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, and Alexandre Ziegler, Head of Defence Global Business Unit, Safran Electronics & Defense.

Hamad Al Marar said, “This collaboration brings together two companies with complementary strengths. Safran’s long-standing capabilities and expertise in aerospace and defence, combined with EDGE’s production capability, creates a unique platform to deliver innovative, high-value solutions for global defence customers. Together, we see clear potential to address evolving operational requirements across a broad range of international markets.”

Alexandre Ziegler said, “For more than 30 years, Safran has built relationships in the UAE which are founded on trust, long-term cooperation, and operational excellence. Today’s agreement with EDGE reflects the strength and maturity of that partnership. By leveraging our complementary strengths, particularly in the field of smart air-to-ground weapon systems, we intend to jointly develop innovative, localised solutions tailored to the evolving needs of allied armed forces, while supporting localisation and innovation.”