Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) have announced a major milestone in their human capital transformation with the introduction of a market-benchmarked Compensation & Benefits Framework, alongside an enhanced Medical Insurance Program.

BAC is the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport, the gateway that connects the Kingdom with the world. Tasked with developing the airport’s infrastructure, facilities, and commercial offerings, BAC has transformed BIA into the most modern boutique airport in the Gulf.

The transformation underscores a firm belief that sustainable organisational success starts with investing in people. Through engagement and motivation, Gulf Air and Bahrain Airport Company are cultivating a high-performance culture to drive long-term organisational growth and consistent alignment with global benchmarks.

The newly-introduced Compensation & Benefits Framework establishes a unified grading structure across the organizations to enable career progression and support employee growth.

The Framework also introduces performance-linked rewards that reinforce accountability and align individual contribution with strategic company goals, said a statement from Gulf Air.

Complementing this transformation, the enhanced Medical Insurance Program significantly enhances employee wellbeing. It consists of improved coverage and access to healthcare, offering better benefits for employees and their dependents, while remaining aligned with recognized medical insurance standards, it added.

Khalid Taqi, Chairman of Gulf Air Group, said: "Our transformation begins with our people. This initiative reinforces our long-term commitment to investing in talent and supporting the Bahrain Government Action Plan (2023-2026) in driving sustainable national development."

"As one of the Kingdom’s largest employers, this is a decisive step in strengthening institutional resilience and delivering sustained success," he stated.

Mohamed Matar, Chief People Officer of Gulf Air Group, said: "This transformation is about creating a workplace that meets international airline standards and reflects the ambition of our people and our organisations."

"It reflects a strategic commitment to Bahrainisation by strengthening the pipeline of Bahraini talent, enhancing capability development, and preparing nationals for leadership roles within a rapidly evolving international aviation sector," he added.

This announcement is part of the broader people transformation agenda across Gulf Air and Bahrain Airport Company to foster meaningful organisational change through a culture of care, performance and motivation.

