Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued a circular regulating the sale and registration of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones in a bid to control their use and operation in the Sultanate of Oman, in accordance with the laws and regulations and to ensure the safety of airspace and the security of individuals and properties.

As per the regulations, all drone sales outlets must have a valid license and should comply with regulations and instructions. Previously licensed sales outlets should register their stock of drones through the Airportal system and comply with the procedures for transferring drone ownership to the buyer’s account on the Serb application immediately upon completion of the sale. The drone must not be handed over prior to the completion of the electronic transfer of ownership.

The CAA urged those wishing to purchase drones to ensure they deal only with authorized sales outlets and verify that the ownership transfer procedures are completed through the Serb application. It stressed that any sale, trade or operation of drones outside of authorized channels constitutes a violation that will be subject to legal action.

