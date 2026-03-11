Oman Airports has confirmed that operations at Muscat International Airport are continuing as normal, including scheduled commercial flights, private aviation, and business aviation services.

The airport continues to receive passengers and deliver its services in line with the highest standards of safety and security.

Operational teams are working around the clock to ensure the smooth flow of passengers within the terminal and to facilitate travel procedures.

Operational readiness has also been enhanced through the opening of additional check-in counters, along with the deployment of support and guidance teams to assist passengers and provide directions throughout the terminal.

As part of efforts to further streamline travel procedures, dedicated counters have been made available within the passenger terminal for booking and purchasing airline tickets, enabling travellers to arrange their flights directly from the airport as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to provide integrated and convenient services.

Airport facilities and services continue to operate as usual.

Food and retail outlets, along with various service points within the passenger terminal, remain open, while comfortable waiting areas are available to enhance the overall passenger experience.

At the same time, Oman Airports continues to coordinate closely with airlines and relevant authorities, as well as with government and security entities, to ensure the smooth flow of procedures at the airport. Coordination with embassies is also ongoing regarding special flights or travel arrangements of a particular nature.

In this context, Oman Airports urges passengers to check directly with their respective airlines to confirm flight schedules before heading to the airport, and to follow the official communication channels of Oman Airports and the relevant authorities for the latest verified updates on travel and flight movements.

Oman Airports also stresses the importance of adhering to the regulations and instructions in force within the airport, including refraining from photographing airport facilities or passengers, in order to safeguard operational procedures and protect passengers’ privacy.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

