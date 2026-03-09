MUSCAT: Marking a key step in supporting the decarbonisation of the Sultanate of Oman’s aviation sector, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has tapped the Centre of Environmental Studies and Research (CESAR) at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) to chart a framework for the industry’s transition to a low-carbon future.

According to Dr Malik al Wardy, Director — CESAR, the research consultancy project will seek to address the climate impacts of an industry that, while imperative to Oman’s economic development, tourism and international connectivity, is also a growing source of greenhouse gas emissions, driven by increased air traffic and jet fuel consumption.

“This project will establish a scientific and strategic framework to help Oman transition towards a low-carbon aviation sector, aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and the country’s net-zero ambitions by 2050”, Dr Al Wardy said in a post.

The project will produce a comprehensive inventory of aviation emissions covering the period from 2015 to 2024 and develop forward-looking emissions scenarios based on anticipated growth in the aviation sector.

It will also identify practical mitigation measures for airline operators, assess the costs and benefits of various decarbonisation pathways and propose a conceptual digital platform to support the monitoring and reporting of aviation-related emissions.

Significantly, the project will be carried out in collaboration with key aviation stakeholders — including airlines, airports and relevant government entities — to ensure that the proposed solutions are practical and grounded in reliable data and aligned with the methodologies of international frameworks such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

“This initiative aims to position Oman as a regional leader in sustainable aviation while enabling evidence-based policymaking and supporting the transition to a more resilient and climate-friendly aviation sector”, the Centre Director further noted.

Aviation sector decarbonisation is a key objective set out by the CAA within its broader National Aviation Strategy 2040, which seeks to build a competitive, sustainable aviation ecosystem. The strategy provides a long-term road map covering infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, innovation and environmental performance, with sustainability identified as a key pillar of sector development.

While the strategy primarily focuses on expanding capacity — targeting around 40 million passengers and 1 million tonnes of air cargo annually by 2040 — the CAA has also emphasised compliance with international environmental standards and the adoption of technologies and operational practices that reduce aviation’s carbon footprint as the sector grows.

A central pillar of this decarbonisation pathway is the development and adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The CAA has signed a cooperation agreement with OQ Group and Dutch sustainable fuel specialist SkyNRG to study the establishment of a SAF production facility in Oman, exploring technology pathways and feedstocks suitable for large-scale green aviation fuel production.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

