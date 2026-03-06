Muscat: Oman Airports has confirmed that Muscat International Airport, Salalah Airport and Sohar Airport remain fully operational and open for business amid the current regional disruption.

In an announcement issued on Thursday, the company said that the airports continue to operate around the clock without slot constraints, enabling them to support airlines requiring operational flexibility, additional capacity or temporary network adjustments.

The company noted that airport slots are coordinated through Airport Coordination Limited (ACL), inviting airlines wishing to operate services to Muscat, Salalah or Sohar to submit slot requests through the standard ACL process.

For new airlines considering operations to Oman, Oman Airports said it will work closely with the Civil Aviation Authority of Oman (CAA) to help facilitate and expedite regulatory approvals wherever possible.

The company added that, given the disruption to regional air connectivity, Oman can also serve as an alternative entry point to the Gulf, with onward land transport connections available to several GCC destinations.

Oman Airports affirmed that its commercial and operations teams are ready to support airlines during this period and are open to discussing any potential operational requirements or opportunities.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).