Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, has confirmed that it repatriated over 400 transit passengers affected by recent regional developments and the temporary closure of airspaces in several countries in the region.

Working in close coordination with the relevant authorities, Gulf Air activated contingency measures. During this period, affected passengers received on-ground assistance including accommodation, meals, and regular travel updates, while alternative travel arrangements were implemented to enable them to safely continue their journeys as soon as conditions allowed.

Gulf Air continues to monitor developments closely and will resume normal operations once airspace conditions permit.

