Delta Insurance (DEIN) reported a 44.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in 2025, registering EGP 887.586 million, according to the financial results.

The recorded net profits were compared with the recorded EGP 613.382 million in 2024.

Total revenues hiked to EGP 1.259 billion at the end of December 2025 from EGP 953.300 million in 2024.

Standalone net profits after tax jumped to EGP 482.229 million last year from EGP 480.694 million a year earlier.

Established in 1980, the company provides non-life, life insurance, and reinsurance services. It offers its services through two main segments: corporate solution and individual protection plans.

