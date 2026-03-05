Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) logged consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest worth EGP 2.889 billion in 2025, an annual rise of 79.83% from EGP 1.606 billion, as per the financial results.

The EGX-listed firm posted operating revenues amounting to EGP 8.651 billion in 2025, up from EGP 5.510 billion in 2024.

As for the standalone business, net profits after tax increased to EGP 2.322 billion last year from EGP 1.405 billion in 2024.

Non-consolidated revenues jumped to EGP 5.175 billion from EGP 3.519 billion.

Established in 2008, the company specializes in operating services for information and communications technology systems, including managing, operating, and maintaining computer equipment and networks, and internal banking systems. It establishes banking operating systems through the internet and the telephone, while offering e-payment services.

