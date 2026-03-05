Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) remains fully operational, providing investors with continuous access to a well-regulated and orderly market environment.

In a post on its X platform, Qatar Stock Exchange noted that QSE recognises the importance of maintaining continuous market access during period of regional and global development.

The stock exchanges are designed to remain operational during volatility to ensure transparency, real-time price discovery, and uninterrupted access for investors to manage their portfolios under established regulatory oversight.

It added, open markets support stability and reinforce confidence by allowing investors to respond to developments within a structured and transparent environment. QSE operates within a robust regulatory and risk management framework to ensure orderly market functioning under varying conditions.

The post further stated that all the trading and clearing systems are operating normally. Qatar Stock Exchange remains in close coordination with the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), Edaa, brokerage firms, and relevant state authorities to monitor developments and ensure market operations continue in alignment with national guidance and regulatory standards.

The shares in Qatar’s stock market witnessed gains in yesterday’s trading as QSE index surged around 79 points or 0.75 percent to close at 10,588.86 points.

The index concluded Tuesday’s trading at 10,509.82 points. During yesterday’s session the volume of shares traded stood at 223,372,655 from 168,179,004 on March 3. Meanwhile the value of shares reached QR602.852m from QR502.710m on Tuesday, as a result of implementing 33,477 deals in all sectors.

