Egypt - The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) has invited investment banks and specialised financial institutions to submit technical and financial bids to manage the sale of a stake of up to 20% in Misr Life Insurance, the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade said.

The move to appoint a manager to lead the promotion and underwriting of the offering follows the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) listing committee’s approval of a temporary listing for the company’s shares. Misr Life Insurance is wholly owned by the Misr Insurance Holding Company, which falls under the sovereign fund.

The ministry stated that the procedures are part of the government’s state ownership policy, which aims to accelerate the initial public offering (IPO) programme and expand the ownership base of state-owned enterprises. The offering is intended to enhance the role of the private sector in economic activity, improve asset management efficiency, and create investment opportunities within the insurance sector.

Misr Life Insurance holds an approximate 22% share of the life insurance market in Egypt. According to the ministry, shareholders’ equity reached EGP 42bn in September 2025, supported by profit growth and operational performance.

The selected investment bank will be responsible for leading and marketing the offering, managing the book-building process, and coordinating with local and international investors to achieve the best value for the transaction.

Applicants must be licensed by relevant regulatory authorities and demonstrate a track record in capital markets, mergers, and acquisitions within the insurance and financial services sectors over the past five years. Technical proposals are required to include an analytical view of the insurance sector, an initial valuation of the company, proposed valuation methodologies, and a marketing strategy.

Bidders must also provide a preliminary list of potential investors, a proposed transaction structure, and the resumes of the proposed team members.

Interested investment banks must submit an introductory profile and their track record to mli-ibrfp@sovfundegypt.com by March 8, 2026, for an initial internal review.

Following preliminary acceptance, the fund will contact qualified parties to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) as a prerequisite for receiving detailed company information. Final comprehensive technical and financial bids must then be submitted by March 18, 2026.

The sovereign fund noted that the submission of an introductory profile does not constitute automatic acceptance or final qualification for the process, and the fund is not obligated to send an NDA to all applicants. All participating entities must adhere to the conditions and requirements specified in the announcement.

