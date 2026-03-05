Arab Finance: CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (CICH) recorded consolidated net profits attributable to the equity holders of EGP 1.613 billion in 2025, the financial results showed.

The recorded net profits were lower by 27.76% year-on-year (YoY) than the recorded EGP 2.232 billion in 2024.

Operating revenues hiked to EGP 8.664 billion last year from EGP 7.119 billion in 2024.

As for the standalone business, net profits after tax fell to EGP 690.157 million in 2025 from EGP 1.089 billion in 2024.

CI Capital Holding is one of Egypt's leading non-bank financial services providers. It offers a wide range of solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.