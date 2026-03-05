Arab Finance: Egyptian Chemical Industries' (KIMA) board of directors has approved the company’s estimated budget for the fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027, targeting a net profit of EGP 1.505 billion, as per a disclosure.

Furthermore, the board also approved signing a strategic contract with a private sector company to utilize surplus carbon dioxide generated by KIMA’s ammonia plant.

The move comes as part of the company’s investment plan to implement projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions and supporting environmental sustainability efforts to combat global warming.

Under the plan, KIMA intends to establish a carbon dioxide liquefaction unit on its land to process surplus emissions and convert them into liquefied carbon dioxide for industrial use.