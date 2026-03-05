Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Wednesday’s session with a varied performance, as the EGX30 index fell by 0.59% to 46,452.14 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index rose by 0.38% to 4,968.86 points. Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV also went up by 0.39% to 5,114.85 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 1.02% at 12,092.84 points and by 0.66% at 17,052.96 points, respectively.

The EGX’s turnover hit EGP 8.076 billion through the exchange of 1.242 billion shares over 177,636 transactions. The market cap reached EGP 3.176 trillion.

Arab and foreign investors accounted for 3.5% and 10.55%, respectively, whereas Egyptians took over 85.95%.

Individuals dominated trading with a 64.08% share, whereas institutions represented 35.91%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 910.754 million and EGP 30.893 million, respectively. Foreign traders were buyers with EGP 941.647 million.