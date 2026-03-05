Turkish Airlines reported a profit from main operations of $2.2 billion in 2025, demonstrating the resilience of its business model and long-term growth strategy despite geopolitical tensions, trade wars, and supply chain challenges in the aviation sector.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, total revenues rose 12% year over year to $6.3 billion, while full-year revenues exceeded $24 billion.

Fourth-quarter Profit from Main Operations increased 23% compared to the previous year, reaching $534 million, contributing to the annual total of $2.2 billion.

For the full year, total revenue grew 6.3% to $24.1 billion, supported primarily by strong passenger demand.

Passenger revenues increased 7.4%, driven by international travel and premium segment demand.

Although global trade slowdown and tariffs reduced cargo unit yields, cargo volume rose 16.6%, generating $3.4 billion in cargo revenue.

Operationally, the airline continued expanding despite aircraft delivery delays and engine supply issues.

The fleet grew 5% to 516 aircraft, and the airline carried 92.6 million passengers and 2.2 million tonnes of cargo, achieving the highest operational performance in its history.

Turkish Airlines also maintained its position as the network carrier operating the most flights in Europe.

Financially, EBITDAR reached $5.7 billion, with an EBITDAR margin of 23.7%, exceeding the midpoint of the company’s long-term target.

Consolidated assets totalled $46.6 billion, and total employment, including subsidiaries, surpassed 101,000.

The company invested $6 billion in 2025, bringing total investments over the past five years to approximately $20 billion. Strong performance in early 2026 supports expectations that the EBITDAR margin will remain between 22% and 24%, aligning with Turkish Airlines’ long-term strategic targets and continued industry leadership.

Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, stated: “Despite an exceptionally challenging and unpredictable operating environment, the financial success we achieved in 2025 once again showed our ability to adapt to rapidly changing commercial and geopolitical conditions thanks to our diversified revenue structure. In line with our long-term value creation objectives, the investments we implemented and the commercial partnerships we established throughout 2025 served as milestones that further expanded our global reach and contributed to our Company’s continued progress toward its Centennial vision.”

