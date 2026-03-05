Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways announced that while its flight operations remain temporarily suspended, it will begin operating a limited number of relief flights starting today.

The airline said it will “operate a limited number of relief flights from March 5 to support passengers who are stranded due to the current situation across the region.”

The following services are planned:

- Flights from Muscat to London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam

- A flight from Riyadh to Frankfurt

The airline advised passengers not to proceed to the airport unless they have received an official notification from Qatar Airways regarding these flights.

It will contact affected passengers directly with their assigned flight details, travel arrangements, and next steps.

Passengers are urged to ensure their contact details are up to date so they can be reached with flight information and instructions.

Meanwhile, regular services will resume as soon as Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces safe reopening of Qatar’s airspace, and an update will be provided tomorrow, March 6, 2026. The airline added that it is continuously monitoring the situation and will share further updates as soon as they become available.

