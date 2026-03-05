The OPEC Fund for International Development (The OPEC Fund) committed a record US$3.2 billion to development operations in 2025, the highest annual volume in the institution’s history, and a 39 percent increase year-on-year.

Delivered through 76 operations worldwide, the results reflect strong delivery amid elevated demand for development financing as the OPEC Fund enters its 50th anniversary in 2026.

The record performance underscored the OPEC Fund’s expanding role in supporting partner countries to strengthen economic resilience, close critical infrastructure gaps, enhance food security, facilitate energy access and address climate-related challenges.

Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, OPEC Fund President, said, “As we mark our 50th year, the OPEC Fund does so from a position of strength. Our 2025 results demonstrate not only increased scale, but the maturity of our institution, the trust of our partners and the confidence of our member countries and investors. Building on five decades of experience, we are focused on financing that responds quickly, reaches further and delivers lasting impact for people and communities.”

In 2025, the OPEC Fund signed 35 public-sector operations, 26 private-sector operations and 15 grants across its financing windows.

Public sector commitments supported government-led reforms, infrastructure investment and the delivery of essential services and global trade. Private-sector operations channeled through financial institutions and corporate lending promoted private sector growth, job creation and trade finance. Grant financing amounted to about US$7 million, supporting humanitarian assistance, energy access and priority social sectors.

Financing in 2025 was concentrated in sectors with high development impact. Transport and infrastructure accounted for the largest share, with approximately US$900 million committed to improving connectivity and logistics. Policy-based lending totaled US$865 million, supporting macroeconomic stability and reform implementation. Trade finance and financial sector operations together exceeded US$800 million, facilitating access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the flow of essential goods. Additional investments supported agriculture and food systems, energy, water and sanitation, health and education, reflecting the OPEC Fund’s multisector mandate and strategic priorities.

The OPEC Fund’s 2025 commitments also reflected broad geographic reach with a strong focus on regions facing the most acute development needs. Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for the largest share, with combined commitments to Eastern and Southern Africa and West and Central Africa totaling approximately US$1.2 billion, or around 36 percent of total financing, and supporting infrastructure, economic resilience and essential services.

The Middle East, Europe and Central Asia received approximately US$849 million (around 26 percent), reflecting continued engagement in infrastructure investment and policy-based operations. Latin America and the Caribbean accounted for roughly US$556 million (about 17 percent), while Asia and the Pacific received approximately US$491 million (around 15 percent). The remaining commitments supported multiregional and global operations.