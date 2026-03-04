Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem discussed Elaraby Group's future projects in New Quweisna City, with investments totaling approximately $480 million over the next five years, according to a statement.

The group seeks to expand the home appliance manufacturing industry in Egypt and increase exports to foreign markets.

Hashem reviewed plans to raise the percentage of local components in the group's products, which currently reaches 90% in many of its products.

This reflects the success of the group's strategy in localizing feeder industries and reducing reliance on imports, contributing to enhancing added value within the Egyptian economy.

The meeting also reviewed the group's efforts in research and development as it works on developing products and creating new designs that align with international standards and the various market needs.

Elaraby's efforts are based on maximizing the utilization of qualified Egyptian human resources, contributing to the transfer and localization of advanced technology.

Hashem affirmed the full commitment to supporting the group's expansion in Egypt by scaling its production activities.

The minister stressed the importance of coordinating with various stakeholders both within and outside the ministry to overcome any challenges that may arise with the new projects.

The group's projects will obtain all required facilitations in receiving industrial licenses to expedite implementation and production.

