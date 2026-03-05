Act Financial (ACTF) witnessed a 39.69% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company, registering EGP 496.359 million in 2025, according to the financial results.

The registered net profits were compared with the recorded EGP 355.338 million in 2024.

Likewise, total revenues climbed to EGP 1.109 billion last year from EGP 718.919 million a year earlier.

The firm also generated EGP 525.852 million in standalone net profits in 2025, up from EGP 364.214 million in 2024.

Act Financial is a listed company operating within the asset management and capital markets sector. It was established in 2015 and is based in Cairo, Egypt.

