RIYADH - Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi underlined that the GCC states will remain a beacon of stability and a reliable partner to the world.

Addressing the Joint Ministerial Meeting between the GCC and the European Union (EU) held via videoconference on Thursday, Albudaiwi said that the GCC states will not accept being a target for aggression, an arena for proxy conflicts, or a victim of deception and bad faith. “The GCC member states' territorial sovereignty must be respected, and the security of their peoples is non-negotiable. Respect for international law is the only path to ensuring peace and stability in the region," he said.

"Today's meeting occurs at a critical moment in the region's history—a moment where crises intersect and events accelerate, testing the international community's commitment to the principles of the international order. For decades, the GCC states have been a cornerstone of stability, an essential element in regional and international reconciliations, a reliable source of global energy, and a responsible partner in the international economy," Albudaiwi said.

However, he noted that this peaceful approach has been met with missile attacks and drone strikes launched by Iran—attacks characterized by cowardice in execution and deception in justification. "These strikes targeted vital civilian facilities, including ports, airports, and basic infrastructure, in flagrant violation of International Humanitarian Law, and even extended to the sanctity of diplomatic missions, in clear breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," he stated.

The GCC secretary general pointed out that these actions represent an explicit violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity of states. "The GCC states maintain their inherent right to self-defence in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter, while remaining fully committed to the principles of international law and the global order," he said.

Albudaiwi also stated that turning the territories of the GCC countries into an arena for settling regional scores is unacceptable under international law and cannot be justified politically. He further stressed that the GCC countries have repeatedly affirmed to the Iranian side that their territories will not be used to launch any attack against it.

He also noted that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the targeting of commercial vessels passing through it constitute a direct attack on one of the most important international maritime passages, threatening global trade and international energy security, and exposing the marine environment to serious risks.

The GCC chief emphasized that what the region is facing today represents a real test of the international community’s commitment to international law and global stability, underlining that the European Union, as a strategic partner, bears responsibility in contributing to halting these attacks.

Albudaiwi also urged the international community to recognize that any frameworks, initiatives, or regional arrangements that shape the next phase in the region must be developed in consultation with the GCC countries and the concerned partners, and that its perspectives and concerns must be taken into account in all future planning processes.

