RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base early Friday, the Defense Ministry said.
Defense Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said the missiles were launched toward the air base located in Al-Kharj governorate.
Maliki added that air defenses also intercepted and destroyed two drones, one in the Eastern Province and another east of Al-Kharj.
Earlier Thursday, the spokesperson announced that Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles outside Al-Kharj, about 80 kilometers southeast of Riyadh, as well as three drones near the governorate.
