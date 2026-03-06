RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base early Friday, the Defense Ministry said.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said the missiles were launched toward the air base located in Al-Kharj governorate.

Maliki added that air defenses also intercepted and destroyed two drones, one in the Eastern Province and another east of Al-Kharj.

Earlier Thursday, the spokesperson announced that Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles outside Al-Kharj, about 80 kilometers southeast of Riyadh, as well as three drones near the governorate.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

