RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense signed 28 contracts with local and international military industry companies on Sunday during the World Defense Show in Riyadh.

Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Khaled Al Biyari signed four contracts with the chief executive officers of MBDA, Raytheon Saudi Arabia, Hanwha Aerospace and Leonardo.

Al Biyari also witnessed the signing of eight additional contracts concluded by Deputy Minister of Defense for Procurement and Armament Ibrahim bin Ahmed Alsuwaiyed with executives from Saudi, French, Turkish, South Korean and Italian companies.

A further 16 contracts were signed by executive general directors from the Procurement and Armament Deputyship with representatives of various defense firms.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the agreements aim to strengthen the combat capabilities of the armed forces, enhance operational efficiency, ensure the sustainability of defense systems and support the localization of military industries.

The contracts align with Saudi Vision 2030, which targets localizing more than 50 percent of military equipment and services spending to support domestic manufacturing and technological development.

