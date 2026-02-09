RIYADH - Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman inaugurated the third edition World Defense Show 2026, with wide participation from major international and regional defense and security companies, in Mulham, north of Riyadh, on Sunday.

Official delegations, government entities, and leading international companies specializing in the defense and security sectors participated in the opening ceremony. The five-day exhibition is being held under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

The first day of the exhibition witnessed the announcement of a series of agreements and memoranda of understanding, reflecting the momentum of industrial and technological partnerships between Saudi entities and international companies. The General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Arabian Military Industries Company (SAMI) in the field of localization, a move aimed at enhancing local content and improving the efficiency of national supply chains.

GAMI also signed a memorandum of understanding with General Electric and another with Airbus Defense and Space, as part of expanding international partnerships and transferring knowledge and advanced technologies to the Kingdom.

In the military aviation sector, GE Aerospace and Middle East Propulsion Company announced the signing of three new agreements aimed at enhancing the operational readiness of the Royal Saudi Air Force's F110-129 engine fleet, in addition to supporting other customers of this model in the region.

During the opening ceremony, Royal Saudi Air Force aircraft presented a series of aerobatic displays and formations, showcasing the aircraft's prowess and excellence in a dazzling spectacle that captivated the audience.

The exhibition, organized by GAMI, aims to bolster efforts to localize more than 50 percent of military spending, in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. It also seeks to enhance operational readiness and strengthen the Kingdom's strategic independence in the defense sector.

Col. Khalid Al-Aifan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense at the World Defense Show, stated that the ministry's participation in the exhibition aligns with the Vision's objectives to localize military industries and increase domestic spending on services and equipment to 50 percent by 2030.

GAMI Governor Ahmad Al-Ohali said the third edition reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to innovation, localization, and the development of an integrated defense ecosystem through platforms that unite government bodies with international partners. He noted that the show would feature a comprehensive program, including live air and land demonstrations, static displays, and newly developed zones, enhancing opportunities for partnership and integration between Saudi government entities and major national and global defense companies.

WDS CEO Andrew Pearcey highlighted that the exhibition features a fully equipped airport with a 2,700-meter runway, four taxiways, and expansive display areas showcasing the latest aircraft, underscoring the show’s status as a leading global defense event capable of hosting world-class integrated displays.

