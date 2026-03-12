RIYADH - Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defense, said Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed a series of drones and ballistic missiles targeting several locations across the Kingdom.

According to Al-Maliki, two drones were intercepted in the Empty Quarter while heading toward the Shaybah Oil Field.

Two additional drones were intercepted in the Eastern Province, while five drones were intercepted east of Al‑Kharj.

Saudi air defenses also intercepted two drones in Hafar Al‑Batin.

Al-Maliki said six ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base were intercepted and destroyed.

Another ballistic missile targeting the Eastern Province was also intercepted.

In separate incidents, air defenses destroyed four drones in the Eastern Province, two drones again in the Empty Quarter heading toward Shaybah oil field, and several additional drones in the Eastern Province.

Earlier Monday, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Iran’s actions toward Saudi Arabia and Gulf states do not reflect wisdom or the interest of avoiding a wider escalation in which Tehran would be the biggest loser.

The ministry said Iran’s continued attacks signal further escalation and could have significant repercussions for relations now and in the future.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

