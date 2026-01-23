More than 70 agreements, contracts, and memoranda of understanding were signed with a total value exceeding QAR18.5 billion ($5.06 billion) at the ninth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026), which concluded in Doha on Thursday.

The event was held at the Qatar National Convention Centre, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, Head of State and The Supreme Commander of Qatar Armed Forces, and hosted and organised by the Qatari Armed Forces.

DIMDEX 2026 marked the largest in the event’s history since its inception. Over four days, it witnessed the participation of more than 200 local and international companies, alongside eight major international pavilions. The number of high-level official delegations exceeded 130, representing 82 countries.

The exhibition also attracted significant visitor turnout, with attendance exceeding 32,000 visitors, who visited the main exhibition in addition to the display of visiting international warships at Hamad Port.

DIMDEX 2026 showcased the latest innovations, technologies, and defence equipment across the maritime, land, and air domains, as well as support systems and advanced technologies, including cybersecurity solutions, anti-piracy systems, artificial intelligence, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems, in addition to remote-control systems and unmanned platforms.

The event also featured the Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC), held, under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, in collaboration with the Joaan Bin Jassim Academy for Defence Studies. Convened under the theme “Defence Diplomacy and Maritime Security Challenges,” the conference brought together a distinguished group of experts, academics, and military leaders to discuss a range of regional and international issues and challenges, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in shaping solutions and enhancing security and stability. The conference served as a key platform for exchanging perspectives on maritime challenges and reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s position as a trusted platform for defence diplomacy and its commitment to supporting dialogue, cooperation, and collective security.

The outcomes of this edition confirm that DIMDEX has evolved beyond being a specialised exhibition to become a strategic platform contributing to the support of the national economy, the transfer of knowledge and technology, and the building of national capabilities, in line with the State of Qatar’s vision to enhance defence decision-making independence and the integration of its security ecosystem, said a statement.

Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, praised the success achieved by the ninth edition of DIMDEX and the qualitative results it delivered.

He stated: “We are pleased with the significant success achieved by this edition at all levels. This leading international event embodies the vision of the State of Qatar to establish an integrated framework for defence cooperation founded on responsible dialogue, the exchange of knowledge, and the development of strategic partnerships. In light of rapid geopolitical and technological transformations, multilateral partnerships have become a fundamental pillar in achieving stability and sustainable security. DIMDEX has served as an effective platform that brings together decision-makers, military leaders, experts, and representatives of the defence industry in in-depth dialogue, underscoring the importance of coordination and integrated efforts in addressing shared challenges, particularly those related to waterways and freedom of navigation, given their direct impact on economic, social, and security sectors.” - TradeArabia News Service

