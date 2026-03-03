DOHA: The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced that it successfully continued to intercept and neutralise two ballistic missiles that targeted several areas within the country.

The Ministry affirmed that the threat was dealt with immediately upon detection, in accordance with pre-approved operational plans, and that both missiles were intercepted before reaching Qatari territory, according to the Qatar News Agency.

The Ministry further stressed that Qatar Armed Forces possess full capabilities resources to safeguard and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and to respond firmly to any external threat.